BC New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that funding for forestry projects near Vernon will benefit the community by reducing wildfire risk and increasing fibre supply, helping our forestry industry and supporting good-paying forestry jobs in the face of U.S. tariff threats and unjustified softwood lumber duties.

“This innovative project led by the Okanagan Indian Band not only helped salvage a wildfire affected area for safe replanting of trees, but also reduced the carbon footprint of the cleanup,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “We know that in the summer, the Okanagan gets hot, and it gets dry, so whether it's reducing wildfire risk ahead of time, or reducing risk as we rebuild, projects like this one and the project on Predator Ridge in Vernon are extremely meaningful here to ensure the safety of people and our communities.”

Near Vernon, two projects are receiving a combined total of $339,795:

The City of Vernon is receiving $250,000 for a Wilfire Risk Reduction project on Eastside Road to significantly reduce potential fire intensity and severity along the west flanks of Predator Ridge and above Okanagan Lake.

The Okanagan Indian Band received $89,795 for a fibre recovery project that supported the removal of burned fibre from the first approved Wildfire Salvage Opportunity Agreement in B.C. By transporting fibre to local facilities, the project reduced the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise have been created by burning material.

The Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. is supporting 74 new and expanded projects around the province with a $28 million investment from the provincial government. This includes 43 new and expanded fibre-recovery projects and 31 new and expanded wildfire-mitigation projects that are helping create jobs, reduce wildfire risk and support B.C.’s pulp and biomass sector. They will be complete by the end of March 2025, in advance of wildfire season.

Since 2016, $79.6 million has been invested in 201 community wildfire risk-reduction projects through FESBC.