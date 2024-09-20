From Monday, September 23 to Tuesday, September 24, 2024, a contracted crew will be falling marked danger trees damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the continued first phase of recovery for Rose Valley Regional Park .

The work is a result of previous danger tree assessments to identify trees that may pose a risk to public safety in the areas where informal trails were located.

The public may notice crews in the area, the sound of power saws and heavy equipment operating in the park. Plans are also in place to address larger areas through salvage harvesting in later phases of the recovery process.

Rose Valley Regional Park remains closed to visitors. The Regional District of Central Okanagan asks that the public stay out of the park and observe all barricades and signs until the park is safe to reopen.