A year after the Grouse Complex wildfire, the ongoing closure of two Regional Parks underscores the importance of safety as the recovery process moves ahead with a planned, phased approach.

“Reopening closed parks is a priority for our staff, but safety comes first, and we are moving forward with a carefully phased plan that takes into account the needs of the community, requirements of funding and environmental stewardship,” says Wayne Darlington, Interim Director Parks Services. “There is nothing we want more than to invite visitors back to the parks they love, where they connect with nature in the beautiful region we call home.”

Park Services staff continue work with the province, other governments and agencies to assess and address wildfire damage, respecting culturally significant areas. Work is underway in Rose Valley Regional Park to identify trees near trails that pose a safety threat among other hazards with phases for recovery as follows:

Phase 1: Priority hazardous tree falling along trails above the Rose Valley Elementary School

Phase 2: Hazardous tree falling along other maintained trails within the park

Phase 3: Salvage harvesting areas of large accumulation of hazardous trees

Until the fire danger rating in the Central Okanagan lowers to a moderate level, any activities including tree falling or salvage harvesting in the park are on hold.

Once these activities begin, trees may be felled and left to enhance wildlife habitat and encourage forest regeneration. In areas where tree removal is required, wildfire-damaged wood may be used to produce dimensional lumber, hog fuel to produce energy for manufacturing or to make household items, such as paper, packaging and tissue paper.

The Regional District asks that the public remain out of the closed parks and obey all signs and barricades. Following completion, all trails will be inspected for other potential hazards and confirmed risks will be mitigated before reopening. We encourage residents to explore another one of the many other parks in the region while two fire-damaged parks are closed. Watch a video update on Rose Valley Regional Park wildfire recovery.

Visit the Wildfire Recovery in Parks page for more information and images.