Will a hospital or delivery room in the Okanagan or Lower Mainland welcome the province’s first baby of 2025?

Right now, the betting favourite among all 23 labour and deliver hospitals is the B.C. Women’s Hospital, despite that it hasn’t been home to B.C.’s first New Year’s baby since 2017.

The current odds at Kelowna General Hospital are 20-to-1, meaning a wager of $10 would pay out $200 if KGH birthed B.C.’s first bundle of joy.

Last year, Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster welcomed B.C.’s first baby.

British Columbia betters can also wager on the most popular names.

Olivia remains the most popular girl name in the province and is again PlayNow’s betting favourite, with Emma, Sophia, and Charlotte close behind. Jumping into the list of favourites this year are Amelia, Ava, and Isla – all trendy names in 2024.

For boy names, Noah, and Oliver have been favourites for several years, now challenged by the rising popularity of Liam and Theodore, Jack and Lucas, as well as Ethan and Leo.

Wagering on which of the 23 labour and delivery B.C. hospitals will welcome the first B.C. baby of 2025 will be available on PlayNow until 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, and the most popular name bets will be available until Jan. 31, 2025.

As B.C.’s only legal gambling website, PlayNow is the only site whose profits benefit British Columbians through investments in things like healthcare, education and community programs.