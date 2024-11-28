Wilson’s Landing firefighters, along with a certain jolly fellow in red, are coming to your neighbourhood on Westside Road.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 after 6:30 p.m., firefighters will collect donations from the community on Westside Road from Trader’s Cove to Shelter Cove for the Central Okanagan Food Bank in West Kelowna. If you can’t meet crews in-person, leave donations on your lighted porch.

Most needed items include:

Canned goods

Pasta and rice

Cereal

Baby food and formula

Diapers

However, a mix of non-perishable items are always welcome. Cash donations go a long way, too, tripling the value for the Food Bank.

Last year was a great success, with Wilson’s Landing Fire Department collecting over 800 kilograms of food and $2,200 in cash.

For more details about the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, visit rdco.com.