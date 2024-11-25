The results are in! After enthusiastic participation from the community and local elementary schools, the winning names for Vernon Recreation’s three new electric ice resurfacers have been announced.

Congratulations to the following schools and their winning entries:

Submitted by Ellison Elementary – Sniper Wiper Submitted by Coldstream Elementary – Lightning McClean Submitted by Bearisto Elementary – Icy McIce-Face

The contest was a collaboration between the City of Vernon and local elementary schools, where students brainstormed and voted in their classrooms to create imaginative and fun names for the new electric ice resurfacers. The community then voted to select the top three winners from a list of 11 creative finalists. More than 1100 votes were cast during the contest.

“We’re thrilled to see the excitement and creativity from both the students and the community in this contest. These names reflect the energy and imagination of our young residents while celebrating Vernon’s commitment to sustainability,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Each of these electric ice resurfacers is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17 to 19 tonnes per year, helping create cleaner air in our facilities and further supporting our environmental goals.”

The three electric ice resurfacers, one new and two retrofitted from propane, are a part of the City’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support a greener future.

The City’s Climate Action Plan can be viewed online at www.vernon.ca/climateaction.