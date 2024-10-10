Park washrooms & water fountains

Park washrooms and water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks, will be closed beginning Oct. 16 for the season. These closures are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing during the winter season.



Washrooms remain open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., however, at City Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, Rowcliffe Park and Rutland Centennial Park. Washrooms also remain open at Stuart Park and Queensway from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Additionally, the portable toilets along the waterfront will remain open. All other washrooms and water fountains are expected to re-open in early April, weather permitting.



Sports fields

Sports fields are scheduled to close for the winter on Oct. 31. Parks staff will be inspecting the fields and scheduling necessary repairs and maintenance before the snow falls. Sports teams are asked to respect these seasonal closures to ensure quality turf when fields open again in the spring.

Knox Mountain Drive

Knox Mountain Drive will close to vehicle traffic at the first signs of frost but will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists all winter long.



Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery

Seasonal hours at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will take effect on Oct. 16. Residents can visit the Cemetery from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. throughout the winter. Cemetery office hours remain 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays.



Other seasonal parks

Kasugai Garden Park closes for the season on Oct. 18.

Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park will remain open as long as weather permits. To stay up to date on closures, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

Learn more about all of Kelowna’s parks and explore hidden gems at kelowna.ca/parks.