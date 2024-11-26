The Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA), with support from the City of Kelowna, invites families and businesses to embrace the holiday spirit at the Rutland Winter Light Up on Sunday, December 1, from 2:30 to 5:00 pm at Rutland Centennial Park.

The event will feature an artisan market, crafting stations, carolling, live entertainment, the Kelowna Chiefs, festive treats and more.

The Salvation Army will be on-site, handing out delicious chili and collecting donations to support those in need, along with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

“This event embodies Rutland’s vibrant and inclusive community spirit,” says Navjit Khun Khun, President of URBA. “It’s the perfect way for community members to connect and start the holiday season with joy.”

Children can visit Santa for complimentary photos (must reserve online here), while families enjoy holiday caroling and community activities.

The highlight will be Mayor Tom Dyas lighting the 70-foot Christmas tree at 4:15 pm, a spectacle expected to delight at least 1,000 attendees.

“The holiday season is a time for giving, and supporting organizations like the Salvation Army and Central Okanagan Food Bank helps make the season brighter for those in need,” says Khun Khun. “Their work ensures that vulnerable individuals and families in our community feel cared for during this special time of year.”

Khun Khun continues, “We’re thrilled to see this event return, showcasing local artisans, performers, and the charm of Rutland, while creating unforgettable memories for all.”

Don’t miss this magical evening! For more details, click here.