BC Transit and the City of Revelstoke are announcing some seasonal changes to the transit system, effective November 30, 2024.

Schedule improvements are being made to make the system more reliable and consistent. This includes more service during peak morning and afternoon periods and on weekends and statutory holidays.

From November 30, 2024, until April 21, 2025, late night service will run until 11:56 p.m.

Peak winter service will begin on December 21, 2024, and run until March 15, 2025. This will include:

Early morning service starting at 5:16 AM (Daily)

Late night service until 1:26 AM (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday February 16th.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/revelstoke.