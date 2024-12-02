The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation says the Winter Wonderland Gala, held on November 23, 2024, raised over $300,000 for the Oncology Department Upgrade Campaign at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for everyone who made this event a success,” says Ian Lindsay, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. “From the attendees and sponsors to those who couldn’t attend but still donated, each contribution brings us closer to our goal of providing critical cancer care right here at home. This gala was a shining example of what we can accomplish when we come together as a community.”

The Journey Isn’t Over

While this milestone is cause for celebration, there is work to be done to meet the $10 million goal for the Oncology Department upgrade that will help patients in our region access the life-saving oncology care they need without leaving their community.

As the holiday season approaches, the Foundation invites everyone to keep the magic alive through charitable giving. Whether it’s a one-time donation or ongoing support, every gift matters and will help transform healthcare in our community.

“We’ve witnessed incredible kindness and generosity, but there’s more to do,” adds Lindsay. “This holiday season, as you reflect on what matters most, consider making a gift that brings hope and healing to families in our region.”

To make a donation or learn more about the Oncology Campaign, please visit: https://sosmedicalfoundation.com/gala/

Gerry Turchak Awarded the Inaugural Healthcare Champion Award At the Gala

The Healthcare Champion Award is an annual honour recognizing individuals who embody unwavering dedication, advocacy, and support for healthcare in the region. Gerry’s journey from founding Nor-Mar Truck and Equipment to growing it into the thriving Brutus Truck Bodies by Nor-Mar Industries Ltd. has enabled him to contribute over $500,000 to the Foundation, inspiring others to support healthcare initiatives.

Gerry’s connection to the cause is deeply personal, shaped by the impact of cancer on his family and loved ones. This commitment was exemplified in 2021 when he and Brutus Truck Bodies became the Foundation’s first Giving Tuesday Champions, matching donations and raising nearly $1.5 million over three years. Whether through media interviews, campaign videos, or mobilizing his network, Gerry’s advocacy continues to strengthen the Foundation’s mission and inspire community-wide generosity.

“Gerry exemplifies everything this award represents—integrity, compassion, and leadership,” shares Ian Lindsay. “His unwavering dedication ensures that our community has access to the best possible care. It is an honour to recognize Gerry as our first Healthcare Champion.”

Thank You to Our Sponsors and Donors

The Foundation extends its gratitude to the event sponsors, donors, volunteers, and guests who made the Winter Wonderland Gala possible. Your support made the evening unforgettable and brought us closer to our shared vision of better healthcare for all.