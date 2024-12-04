West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank during its 27th Annual Holiday Food Drive.

Firefighters are coming door-to-door throughout the community tonight.Every $1 donated equals $4 in buying power for the food bank!

🙌 How to help:

· Door-to-door collection: Firefighters will be collecting donations on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

· Donation drop-off: If you miss the door-to-door collection, please drop off your donations at any one of the following locations until Jan. 5, 2025:

· Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway

· Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Road

· Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road

· ﻿Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road

· City Hall – 3731 Old Okanagan Highway

Your donations, big or small, go a long way in making the season brighter for our community.

WKFR and the City of West Kelowna, thank you for your support, and wish you a joyful holiday season!