On September 7, 2024 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a home invasion at a residence located in the 1300-block of Kelglen Crescent. The victim, a 28-year-old female was allegedly stabbed several times by an unknown female suspect who then departed after being confronted by other occupants of the house.

The victim received first aid from a police medic as well as BC Emergency Health Services (EHS), and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s status is currently stable and she remains in hospital.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., officers located a female matching the description of the suspect on Richter Street at Clement Avenue and she was taken into custody without incident.

The female suspect, 24-year-old Morgan Marie Smith, has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody. Smith is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Court on September 10, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

“The victim and her family are receiving the necessary support services as she recovers from her injuries,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer Kelowna RCMP. “We applaud both our officers and medical personnel for their life-saving work. Our investigators continue to work tirelessly to prepare the necessary information for court tomorrow.”