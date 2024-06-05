The UBC Okanagan Heat golf teams continued their strong play in Round 2 of the Canadian University/College Championship on Tuesday at Idylwylde Golf and Country Club as both teams remain in the hunt for a podium spot heading into the second half of the national championship tournament.



The Heat women continued to roll as they combined to shoot the second-best round of the day at 13-over par 229 to further cement their hold on second place in the team standings.



Leading the way once again for UBCO was Julia Alexander-Carew of Oakville, Ont. The rookie shot a round of three-over par 75 after making two birdies and five bogeys as she now sits alone in third place in the individual standings.



Also scoring for the Heat in the second round were Lauren Nedo of Coquitlam, B.C., and Maria Llampallas of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Nedo improved by two strokes from the opening round thanks to a five-over par 77 as she remains tied for 10th in the individual standings.



Meanwhile, Llampallas vaulted 10 spots up the individual leaderboard thanks to an identical round of five-over par 77 as she now sites tied for 18th.



Third-year Emily Cornwall of Calgary, also remains in the Top 20 on the individual leaderboard, sitting alone in 12th at 13-over par for the tournament.



Thanks to another strong round as a team, UBCO sits 18 strokes ahead of third place UFV but continue to trail the first-place UBC Thunderbirds, who are 27 strokes ahead of the Heat.



On the men's side, the Heat are just one of four teams to have broken 300 as a group through the opening four rounds as they shot 11-over par 299 to sit in fifth place in the team standings after day two.



Second-year Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont., bounced back after a slow start in the opening round to post a two-under par 70. Rouble, an All-Canadian last year's national championship, carded an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys to jump 20 spots on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 16th at three-over par for the tournament.



Fellow second-year Hunter Kutcher of Regina, Sask., continued his consistent play in round two with a second straight round of one-over par 73 as he sits tied for 12th on the leaderboard. Rookie Ryan Gillis of Calgary, joins him at two-over par for the championship after a round of four-over par 76 on Tuesday.



Max Regier of Saskatoon, Sask., rounded out the Heat scorers on day two with a round of eight-over par 80.



With the UBC Thunderbirds running away with the team title, the Heat, at 17-over par through two rounds, are firmly in the hunt for a podium spot as they sit six strokes behind second place Montreal and five strokes behind third place Victoria.



The third round continues on Wednesday with both Heat teams playing in the afternoon wave of tee times that get underway at 10 a.m. PT.