Kelowna’s Mayor and Council came together this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of one of Kelowna’s most-anticipated community parks.

Work has now begun on the new community park on DeHart Road, following engagement with the community over the past two years to inform the updated design. The park, once complete, will reflect the community's priorities, including the preservation of natural elements, diversity of uses, access, noise, and safety.

“We are excited to see the vision for this park begin to come to life and reflect what matters most to the neighbourhood surrounding it," said Mayor Tom Dyas, on site for today’s groundbreaking. “Prioritizing parks and investing in public spaces helps us build stronger, more connected communities. This new neighbourhood park, once completed, will be a gem for all ages and abilities within our evolving city, while also providing added public amenities, like pickleball courts, to meet the needs of our residents.”





The design seeks to preserve and enhance natural and open spaces such as existing trees while adding a pollinator and dryland meadow. Amenity spaces within the park will include a pickleball courts, a basketball court and multi-use fields, a pump track, outdoor fitness equipment, a playground and children's water play areas, a fenced off lease space for dogs, a games area, a walking loop, and relocation of the community garden, along with infrastructure to meet vehicle, transit, cycling, and pedestrian access needs.

This property has been under consideration for redevelopment for over 10 years with extensive public consultation. The progression of the $8.6 million dollar park is the result of the City’s Parks Development Cost Charge (DCC) program introduced in 2019, a new funding stream supporting future development of parks in Kelowna.



The park is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2024 with the bike pump track slated for completion in spring 2025. Learn more at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/dehartpark.

