Work is ready to begin on the final section of the Lake to Lake Route, which will complete the 6.7 km protected bike route connecting Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake.

The City of Penticton has awarded Grizzly Excavating the construction contract to conduct the work, which is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 16 on South Main Road between Green Avenue and Pineview Road.

Anyone travelling through this area in the coming weeks should anticipate minor delays, watch for lane closures and follow any posted detours. Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. (open evenings and weekends).

Work will continue throughout this area while weather permits this year, then progress south of Green Avenue toward Skaha Lake starting in the spring of 2025. The City is contacting immediate residents and schools in the area and will provide regular construction updates on its website at penticton.ca/lake-to-lake.

Once Section 1 is complete, the Lake to Lake Route will provide a safe route for all ages and abilities (AAA) to travel the length of Penticton, while connecting to major destinations throughout the city. This multi-year project has involved an extensive community engagement process to help shape the project.

As part of the construction process, the City has been upgrading electrical lighting at intersections and making paving and sidewalk improvements, as well as underground infrastructure alterations along the route. To learn more about this project, visit penticton.ca/lake-to-lake.