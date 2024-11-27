Temporary stabilization work on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake is nearly complete and the site will safely shut down for the winter months.

The highway will stay open with two lanes of traffic and the ministry will continue to monitor the site to ensure safety.

In the coming weeks, the Province will be tendering a project to complete the long-term repairs with work beginning in spring 2025.

Once complete, these repairs will further enhance safety and reduce future risks.

The next project update will be in spring 2025.

This section of Highway 97 was closed on Aug. 28, 2023 because of a rockslide that deposited approximately 3,000 cubic metres of material onto the highway surface.

Further investigations revealed tension cracks above the source area of the rockfall, indicating the presence of a larger slide. Based on these findings, geotechnical engineers have determined that additional long-term stabilization measures are required in this area.

Highway 97 is generally open to two lanes of traffic, but may be subject to occasional closures under 20 minutes. For up-to-date information about road conditions and slide closure schedules, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca

Initial Investigation

After the rockfall event on August 28, Geotechnical engineers discovered tension cracks extending further upslope beyond the initial rockfall area.

The tension cracks were up to 2 m wide and up to 20 m deep. These findings revealed that the initial rockfall event part a larger event that required mitigation to protect road users and the highway.

Short Term Response - Reopening Highway 97

To manage the initial emergency, a 22 m high temporary soil and rock berm was constructed along the toe of the slide to resist further slope movement. This temporary berm acts as a buttress for holding back slide movement until long term stabilization measures can be implemented.

During the construction of the berm, a 24/7 slide monitoring program was established. Specialized survey equipment is used to continuously monitor the area for slide movement. If slide movement is detected, the highway can be closed on short notice to protect road users and site workers.

Slide Material Removal

From October 2023 to June 2024, blasting operations were conducted as part of the effort to unload a portion of the slide mass. This is to reduce the pressure on the hillside and protect the road from further rockfall. The unloaded material has been moved to off-site storage.

Blasting to remove unstable material above Highway 97 north of Summerland is now complete.

More than 46,500 m3 of material has been removed from the slope since the rockfall in August 2023.

Stabilization

Throughout the summer, steel rock anchors (32mm to 75mm thick and up to approximately 30 m in length) were installed in the slide zone.

After the rock anchors were installed, the temporary bermwas removed, and replaced by a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining wall, which will form a buttress to complement the anchors.