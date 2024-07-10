The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is continuing to enhance and upgrade parks throughout the region this summer.

Wharf Park, Electoral Area “E” (Naramata)

The RDOS is continuing work on expansion and improvements at Wharf Park. Upcoming project work will involve importing and grading soil, installing a new irrigation system for the recently added parcel, and seeding grass.

The wharf structure and beach access will remain open during construction. Work is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Vehicle parking at Wharf Park is limited to the roadway shoulders along 1st and 3rd Streets and Anna Avenue.



Mariposa Park, Electoral Area “F” (Greater West Bench)



The RDOS is nearing completion of the Mariposa Park enhancements project. Upgrades include building an accessible perimeter pathway, improving the irrigation system, and enhancing the landscape. While some minor work will continue throughout the summer, plans to reopen the park will be announced soon.

Please use caution and follow all signage and safety precautions posted around parks.



For further information, please visit rdosregionalconnections.ca

