This week, crews began work on the second planned section of the Shannon Lake Active Transportation Corridor Project.

This section will enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety by adding 400 metres of sidewalk, bike lanes, and streetlighting from 2649 Shannon Lake Road to Golf Course Drive.

The contractor does not anticipate any significant traffic impacts or delays during this work until crews are ready to pave this section of road. We will provide residents and motorists with advance notice if traffic impacts become anticipated and before paving work begins.

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.

The City reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction zone and allow extra space for roadside workers.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, while cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency vehicles and transit will be maintained at all times.

Residents and motorists are thanked for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is completed.

Section 2 map: