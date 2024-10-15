The Bridge Youth & Family Services is launching a new program, Families for Adolescent Recovery (F.A.R.), designed to support parents and caregivers of youth experiencing substance use challenges. The program offers vital education, strategies, and resources to help families effectively navigate the recovery process.

F.A.R. provides workshops covering key topics, including:

· Understanding substance use

· Long-term strategies for recovery

· Managing family dynamics

· Effective communication strategies

· Navigating support resources

Workshops will be held on the following dates, with a 5:00 PM start time:

· October 22

· November 5 & 19

Registration is required, and interested participants can sign up by contacting The Bridge at 250-763-0456 or emailing info@thebridgeservices.ca. The program aims to equip families with the necessary tools to support their loved ones through recovery while fostering resilience and understanding.

“You are F.A.R. from alone in this journey,” said a spokesperson from The Bridge. “This program is designed to provide families with the essential knowledge and resources they need during a critical time.”