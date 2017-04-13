Yard waste collection will resume March 10-14 for all Penticton residents with curbside waste collection.

The City reminds residents that only plant materials are accepted in the yard waste carts, such as grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches.

These carts are picked up bi-weekly. To ensure it is collected, place your City-issued green cart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your regular day. When filling your cart, please keep the following in mind:

· Non-organic materials are not accepted, such as plastic bags, biodegradable plastics, garden hoses, soil bags, plant pots, etc.

· Do not place dog waste or dog waste bags into the carts.

· Place all yard waste loosely into the cart and ensure the lid remains closed. Please do not compact the materials into the cart, as it may not empty when tipped.

Spring unlimited yard waste collection dates are March 24-28 and April 21-25, 2025. Also note that large item collection is occurring on week of April 14-18, 2025.

Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling and yard waste reminders by visiting penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information, please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar available at City Hall, City Yards or at penticton.ca/yardwaste.

For any additional questions, contact Public Works at 250-490-2500 or email publicworks@penticton.ca.