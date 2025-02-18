It’s not too early to get curbside yard waste carts ready for another season.

Starting Monday, March 3, all residents receiving curbside garbage/recycling collection will also benefit from the return of yard waste pickup every two weeks until the end of December.

“It’s important to open the lid and check the contents of your yard waste cart before you put it out for the first time,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor of Solid Waste Services. “Make sure to remove anything that may have landed in there by mistake over the winter months. Items such as flowerpots, garbage, plastics, bags of any kind, kitchen/food scraps, pet waste, rocks, sod and recycling should be removed as they could damage equipment or compromise the composting process.”

Each year, the yard waste pickup program collects close to 15,000 tonnes of yard waste at the curb. All the yard waste collected curbside is composted and given new life as a valuable soil enhancer. It’s important to keep it free of any plastic, garbage or other matter that could contaminate the product.

Residents are reminded to put their yard waste cart out by 7 a.m. on the morning of their regular garbage day, to loosen up any frozen contents and to not overload carts.

The following items are accepted in yard waste carts:

Leaves, tree needles

Branches, prunings (up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) in diameter and less than one meter (3 feet) in length)

Wood chips, bark

Garden plants

Fruit droppings

Grass clippings

For additional yard waste carts and collection options, contact the municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.

To determine yard waste collection weeks, download the Recycle Coach app, check out the waste plug-in or check out the Living Greener Calendar found at rdco.com/recycle.

If you residents are interested in purchasing the finished compost GlenGrow from the Glenmore landfill, visit Kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8868.