For a limited time, Peachland residents can get FREE vouchers to cover yard waste fees at the Westside Transfer Station.



As part of its FireSmart Program, the Peachland Fire Department is covering the fees to encourage residents to collect and dispose of yard waste and consider more FireSmart activities for their properties.



Pick up your voucher at the Peachland Fire Hall, 4401 3rd Street, or Peachland Municipal Hall at 5806 Beach Avenue. You can also receive a voucher during a FireSmart Home Assessment. With some easy steps, you can protect your home from wildfire. Find FireSmart tips at: www.peachland.ca/firesmart.



The Westside Transfer Station (Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre) is located at 2640 Asquith Rd, West Kelowna, BC.