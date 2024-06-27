On June 26, YLW celebrated the first ever national Airport Workers Day in Canada

. It is a day to recognize the people who keep Canada moving and their vital contribution to our communities and economies.

Community leaders from across the Okanagan joined to recognize airport employees and the importance of their work, facilitating the safe journey of people and goods into our region.



“Air Transportation is a cornerstone of economic growth and development in our region, providing the Okanagan with essential links, increased regional connectivity, strengthened business relationships, and expanded tourism opportunities,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “Each aircraft’s journey is supported by the dedication of hundreds of airport workers who are members of our community and whose contributions are vital to the economic development and prosperity of Kelowna.”



As part of national celebrations, YLW joined more than 30 Canadian airports to show appreciation for staff.

“It was a wonderful occasion to celebrate our incredible team at YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Chief Executive Officer. “Our airport operations run smoothly and safely every day because of their dedication to service and safety.”



YLW thanks all the hard-working airport workers who keep us safe and ensure the smooth movement of people and goods to and from our community.

