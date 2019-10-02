Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy spring break, with more than 120,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport from March 13 – 30.

To reduce travel-related stress, arriving and departing passengers are advised to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport. To help travellers know what to expect, the airport is posting daily anticipated passenger volumes, daily peak travel times and real-time parking lot capacity on ylw.kelowna.ca/traveltips .

Other ways to help start your travel journey smoothly:

Go online: Passengers are encouraged to check-in, pay fees, validate passport information where required and retrieve boarding passes online from home to help speed up the experience at the airport. Prior to leaving for the airport, you can also check your flight status online with your airline.

Consider alternate transportation to YLW: Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling should consider alternative transportation to the airport, such as taxi, ride share, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off. Passengers can also book parking in advance using valet parking services. Picking up airport passengers at YLW? Waiting with your vehicle is free in the Cell Phone Waiting Area located beside the Canco gas station.

Arrive at the airport early: Check-in and drop off baggage at least two hours prior to your flight departure time.

Know what can be brought through security screening: Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in carry-on and checked baggage. Check with your airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees