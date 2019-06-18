More flights to your favourite destinations means that the airport is expecting this to be a very busy December, while at the same time undergoing construction to double the size of the departures lounge and getting ready for work to start on the new hotel and parkade.

December is YLW’s busiest period of the year — from December 18 to January 6, there are expected to be more than 170,000 passengers, with the busiest travel days expected to be Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“This holiday season we are expecting up to 40,000 more passengers than travelled through YLW at the same time last year,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport CEO. “We are asking passengers to plan in advance and to expect longer than normal wait times.”

YLW wants Okanagan residents to be prepared for a busier airport this holiday season and is sharing some tips to help passengers prepare for travel.

Check the airport web page to help you plan

YLW will be providing daily updates on ylw.kelowna.ca/traveltips to provide passengers as much information as possible when planning their travel journey. The web page will have updated information about daily passenger volumes and anticipated peak times for security. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the updated flight status.

Parking

Parking lots are expected to be at capacity. Passengers are encouraged to pre-book valet parking or to consider alternative forms of transportation to the airport.

Check-In Counters

Arrive to YLW at least two hours in advance of your flight and expect longer lines than normal. To help speed up the process at the airline check-in counter, go online to check-in, pay baggage fees, and get your boarding pass before coming to the airport.

Security Screening

Give yourself extra time for a longer than usual line. Go through security screening early and while you wait for your flight in the departures lounge enjoy a sit down meal at White Spot or a quick treat from local favourites such as Bright Jenny coffee or Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate.

YLW is committed to helping passengers as they are travelling through YLW and will have additional staff and volunteers throughout the holiday period.

For more travel tips and updates, please visit ylw.kelowna.ca.