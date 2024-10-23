This Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., the 2024 Kelowna International Airport (YLW) Fall Travel Show will open its doors at the KF Centre for Excellence, located at 5800 Lapointe Drive.

Get ready for an exciting free event featuring a variety of travel vendors! Meet travel agents, airlines, hotels, and hospitality experts who will share the latest travel tips and trends.

Plus, attendees can win amazing prizes and discover new places to explore from YLW this winter, including newly expanded routes and direct flights to Seattle, Los Angeles and sun destinations. Don't miss out on the fun!

“We've added new destinations and expanded flight options—making it easier than ever to experience incredible cities, cultures, and landscapes from YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport, Chief Executive Officer. “The travel show is a great free event for Okanagan residents to connect with local travel experts to help plan their next getaway.”

Raffle tickets for the prize draws are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and will only be available at the event.

A trip for two to Los Angeles, including round trip airfare, hotel, taxes and a hop on and off sightseeing pass.

A seven-day trip for two to Puerto Vallarta, including a seven-day stay at an all-inclusive hotel, transfers, taxes and round-trip airfare.

Airfare for two from Kelowna to anywhere Air North flies.

Raffle proceeds from the event will benefit the YLW Scholarship Fund, supporting aviation and aerospace students conducting their studies in the Okanagan region.

Free parking will be available at YLW, and shuttles will be provided to transport attendees to the KF Centre for Excellence. Please follow signage and staff direction. Attendees are encouraged to consider other forms of transportation, such as carpooling or public transit.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.