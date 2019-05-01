Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is thrilled to announce that it has reached a new milestone, welcoming a record-breaking 2,133,582 million passengers in 2024.

YLW also reached a record high for monthly passenger volumes with over 211,493 travelling through the airport in December, the previous high on record was August 2018 with 201,485 passengers.

“This record-breaking number of passengers marks a significant milestone for YLW and the entire Okanagan Valley,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “The growth in routes, destinations, and passenger volumes is a vital economic driver for our community, bringing more visitors to support local businesses while also providing residents with more convenient and efficient travel options.”

These record-breaking numbers highlight the airport's significant growth and its vital role in increasing connectivity and supporting regional economic development. This achievement is in large part due to increased air service providing access to new destinations, increased frequency and larger aircraft. In 2024, US seat capacity was up 75 per cent and international seat capacity was up 30% from 2023.

YLW expects to see continued growth with the recent launch of up to three daily flights to Seattle with WestJet and Alaska and seasonal flights to Los Angeles with Alaska. In addition, YLW will be welcoming Porter as a new airline servicing Kelowna to Toronto starting in May 2025.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in 2024 and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in 2025," said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport CEO. "Our focus remains on continual improvements to better serve our passengers, being a strong community partner and contributing to the economic growth of the region."

Kelowna International Airport isn’t only growing its destinations, but in 2025 passengers will see changes as the airport is physically growing. To facilitate existing demand and prepare for more air service, YLW completed a large airside pavement rehabilitation and added a new taxiway in 2024.

The Airport Terminal Building Expansion is well underway, which will double the size of the departures lounge, and construction is starting on a new hotel and parkade beside the terminal building later this year. Behind the scenes, the airports Combined Operations Building expansion will be completed in 2025 allowing for growth of operations functions required to support the continued increase passenger volumes through YLW.

“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our community and industry partners, whose contributions have been vital to our success in 2024,” said Samaddar. “Thank you to our passengers and the Okanagan community for their continued support.”

In 2024, YLW offered over 60 daily non-stop commercial flights, to 21 destinations and over 200 connecting destinations, with eight airlines. Kelowna International Airport operates as the 10th busiest airport in Canada and 2nd busiest airport in British Columbia.

Between 2024 and 2033, YLW will invest over $422 million in upgrades to airport infrastructure. This is funded through airport revenues and Airport Improvement Fees and is not funded by tax dollars.