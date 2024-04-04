The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is excited to have been selected through a competitive bid process by the Province of British Columbia to provide the Child Care Resource and Referral Program (CCRR) and is honoured to offer this vital service to the communities of Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

This free program, which is funded by the Province of British Columbia, will provide important resources for all families and child care providers, including a robust toy and educational materials library for all ages and stages. Parents and caregivers will have access to child care information and referrals while child care providers and educators will be provided with a variety of professional development opportunities — all at no cost.

“Our team is working diligently with the Ministry to expedite the delivery of services across Central Okanagan, and working to expand quality services and supports provided locally, including convenient pop-up and satellite locations,” says YMCA CEO, Allyson Graf. “We look forward to inviting everyone to our primary location in Kelowna at 201-2949 Pandosy Street as soon as our minor renovations are complete. In the meantime, you can contact us at ccrr@ymcasibc.ca and monitor ymcasibc.ca/ccrr for updates”.



The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is a local charity, independently run from other YMCAs across Canada. The charity’s mission to strengthen the foundations of community runs deep with services beginning in the Okanagan in 1981. For the past 43 years, families have accessed many programs and services at the Y including those complementary to CCRR such as Family Play Time — a free drop-in program for children under 6 — Nobody’s Perfect Parenting classes, Prenatal Wellness, as well as workshops and educational certifications for care providers.



“As we transition these services, we want to reassure the community of our dedication to providing a smooth experience for everyone,” says Graf. “At the Y, we are committed to health, wellness and development of all children and families. Operating the CCRR is another way we can strengthen our community and help everyone reach their full potential.”