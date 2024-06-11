The Y’s largest annual fundraiser took place June 2 and was bigger and better than ever, with a new location, new title sponsor and a ton of community supporters rallying for the cause.

“We are completely astounded by just how much our community stepped up to support Cycle for Strong Kids,” exclaims Tammie Watson, VP of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “The impact of the over $212,000 raised will be felt around our community as we work to ensure low-income children and at-risk youth have the tools, resources and support networks to grow up healthy, resilient and strong! We are incredibly grateful to everyone for believing in this cause and helping ensure our most vulnerable populations can continue to access programs and services designed to help them thrive.”

With the increasing cost of living and 1 in 8 children in BC living in poverty, more families are having to forgo children’s activities that build upon their physical, mental, and emotional health.



Presenting sponsor, Tom Budd of The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund, was astounded by this year’s event and the effort put in to raise awareness and hope for vulnerable youth in our community.



“People often ask me why the Y is one of the main charities I choose to support,” explains Budd. “I view the Y as similar to our school system. Their efforts are helping to lay healthy foundations for young people in our community to ensure children and youth have the tools and support systems they need to thrive. As a dedicated advocate for mental health, I am proud to support this event and help uplift future generations to ensure no child is left behind.”



Funds raised at this year’s Cycle for Strong Kids will stay local and continue to support the healthy development of local children and youth.



This year’s event included hundreds of attendees, with four fun-filled outdoor cycle classes plus NHL street hockey, bbq, and family-friendly activities by donation. The new kids’ zone was packed with children and families with activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, games, superheroes, and so much more.





“Words can’t begin to describe the gratitude we have for the heart and incredible generosity of our community, who are helping set children, youth, and families up with a strong foundation that will last a lifetime,” says Watson.



The Y’s goal for the event was to raise enough funds to support 1,300 low-income children and at-risk youth in our community, and they blew this goal out of the water!



It’s not too late to contribute to this important cause and make a difference in a child’s life! Opportunities to donate will remain open until June 19th. To learn more and donate to the cause online at ymcasibc.ca/donate.

