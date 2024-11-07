On November 20, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC will be hosting a free community event to support the long-term health of older adults in the Kelowna area. The event will feature pre-registered health assessments and will introduce participants to resources that will help with overall physical wellbeing and lay a healthy foundation for exercise.

“Our goal is to empower older adults in our community by helping them understand their health metrics and how these measures impact their wellness and quality of life,” says the Y’s Senior Manager of Health Programs, Adriane Long. “As a local charity, the Y is invested in the wellbeing of others. We want to ensure people are equipped with the tools to live their best lives as long as possible.”

What: Free Event Featuring Pre-Registered Senior Health Assessments

When: Friday, November 20, 2024, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre at 4075 Gordon Drive

Cost: No cost — free for community members

For two Kelowna seniors, Anita and Kathy, who frequent the Y’s Healthy Aging and Hip & Knee programs, these free assessments are encouraged as a great way to get started on your personal health journey.

“I'm 70 years old and have a new lease on life thanks to my time at the Y,” says Anita. “I had a knee replacement in July of 2024 and both my sister and physiotherapist encouraged me to join the Y. Now I feel spanky brand new! I have so much energy and I can already feel my legs getting much stronger. I have built some wonderful friendships, and we have the best time together. I feel laughter again and look forward to this part of my day.”

For Kathy, getting moving again made her feel so much better about herself.

“I realized that enough was enough, I couldn't hold the couch down forever and I needed to start moving again,” says Kathy. “I knew my muscles were atrophying and I didn't feel good about myself. Since taking the first step towards my health goals, I feel 100 per cent better. Exercise makes me feel so good. Sometimes it hurts to start, but when I'm done it is totally worth it. Anita and I plan our life around the gym and our families are so impressed that we are here and coming together.”

The Y’s Seniors Health Assessment day will be at the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre on Wednesday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each assessment is 1 hour and includes testing of cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, blood pressure, strength, agility, and more. Registration is required, and space is limited. To reserve your spot email adriane.long@ymcasibc.ca or call 250-491-9622 ext. 426. Members can also drop by the H2O fitness desk.