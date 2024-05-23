A Kelowna program to help young people find safe, stable, and sustainable housing has received a big financial boost. The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna’s Housing First 4 Youth program has been awarded a $40,000 provincial grant.

The funding is from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General through the Civil Forfeiture Grant program, which supports projects that advance community safety.

CMHA Kelowna’s Housing First 4 Youth (HF4Y) program works with young people 17-24 years old who are unhoused. The goal of the program is to end their experience of homelessness and reducing the risks of becoming involved in the criminal justice system.

Mike Gawliuk, CMHA Kelowna CEO, says that unhoused youth in the community are experiencing complex social issues such as substance misuse, poor mental health, and ongoing generational trauma particularly within the welfare system. “Young people who are in this situation resort to crime not because they lack moral judgement: it’s a way for them to meet their basic needs. It’s their means of survival.”

Gawliuk says having safe, stable, supportive housing reduces the likelihood of criminal involvement. “When young people are housed and supported, they become socially connected and engaged in their community. Ultimately, they achieve a level of stability and economic self-sufficiency that they otherwise would not have experienced.”

Statistics from the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness show that 50% of all people who experience homelessness have their first encounter before the age of 25. “These data explicitly show that we need to make a concerted effort and a strong investment in young people,” adds Gawliuk.

CMHA Kelowna has an established adult Housing First program that has served more than 70 people. HF4Y takes what has worked successfully for the adults and applies a focus on youth-specific needs. The organization partners with 21 local landlords to provide the homes. Once housed, and through supportive case management, young people can begin the process of addressing trauma, mental health, and addictions. They are also encouraged to access higher levels of education and gain meaningful employment.

“For young people who are at a high risk of homelessness, or having their first experience of being unhoused, intervening effectively and in a timely manner has a large return,” says Gawliuk. “When young people do not find themselves as the next generation of homeless adults, the impact is even more significant, and ultimately, lifechanging.”