The Kelowna RCMP have been investigating an increase in youth related incidents over the past several weeks which include fights, the unlawful consumption of alcohol and drugs and social disorder.

This notable increase has been linked to Friday and Saturday evenings particularly in the downtown and Orchard Park Mall areas.

"Our Community Youth Safety Officers (CYSO) have been working collaboratively with the School District to information share and develop the necessary messaging to identified youth and their parents,” says Inspector Jason Charney. “We are also working with other partner agencies to identify the root cause of some of these issues, including increased access to youth programs, resources and enhanced outreach efforts.”

To address the increase in youth related incidents, patrols in areas identified by intelligence analysts have been augmented specifically to engage with youth, address any concerns and intervene lawfully when necessary. “While we strive to build relationships with our youth and provide the safest environment for all members of our community, these are the types of incidents we simply have zero tolerance for and are making this very clear,” Inspector Jason Charney.

The RCMP are encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children about responsible behavior in public spaces and the potential consequences of engaging in illegal and disruptive activities. Know where your children are, who they are associating with and what their intentions area.

The community is encouraged to report any incidents of concern to the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300.