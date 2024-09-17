TEDxKelowna Youth is back, and we want to hear from the dreamers, the innovators, the thinkers, and the doers. Central Okanagan Public Schools calls on all Central Okanagan students who are passionate about their ideas to step into the spotlight and share them.

"In the past we've had students as young as ten share their powerful ideas," says Graham Johnson, Vice-Principal at École Okanagan Mission Secondary. "If you know a young person, no matter their age, encourage them to apply because that idea they've been sitting on just might be what we need!"

Whether a student's passion lies in education, art, science, social justice, or advocacy, this is their chance to make their mark. TEDxKelowna Youth celebrates the power of youth voice and their ability to shape local and global communities. This year's theme is "Ideas for Our Future" and provides youth a unique opportunity to step onto the stage of TEDx and have their ideas shared across the world.

"TEDx Youth is a reminder of the importance of listening to our youth," says Johnson. "Their ideas matter, their ideas are innovative, and if past years are any indication, Central Okanagan youth can and will make a difference."

By participating, students learn the art of public speaking, how to refine ideas, and how to build confidence that will last a lifetime. The TEDx platform provides a supportive space where young people can develop their communication skills, connect with mentors, and forge lasting relationships with peers who share their commitment to change.

Applications to be a speaker at the event in December are open until September 30, 2024. To learn more or apply to speak at the event, visit TEDxKelowna.com