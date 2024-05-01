Today marks the start of Youth Week in Penticton and there are a host of events to celebrate youth and help them move forward into the future.

“One of our priorities is making Penticton a vibrant and connected community and this week is designed to celebrate the value youth add and also give them the tools they need to succeed,” says Stephen Roberts, the City of Penticton’s recreation co-ordinator. “The youth of today are future leaders and we want them to know they are appreciated and supported.”

Events include gym/swim night at the Community Centre, sessions on renting skills, cooking classes at South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, youth art night with Penticton and District Community Arts Council and roller skating at the Activate Penticton rink on Sunday afternoon.

The full list of events is available at https://www.pentictonartscouncil.com/youth-week-2024

“We know that youth in Penticton have a wide-range of interests and needs and this week, thanks in large part to all our partners, allows us to showcase the talents and diversity of this vital segment of Penticton,” says Melisa Edgerly, the Peer Support Supervisor at Foundry Penticton. “Youth today face a lot of challenges but events like this allow us to show that by working together we can build a stronger community.”

The City of Penticton has officially declared May 1 to 7 as Youth Week.

The City has also partnered with BC Transit to offer free transit to those age 18 and under during Youth Week. To ride, simply present a valid ID to the driver when boarding the bus. Ages 12 and under always ride free. For more details, visit bctransit.com.