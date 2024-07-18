On July 17, 2024 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a vigilant boater contacted the Kelowna RCMP advising they located what they believe is the stolen pontoon boat reported earlier the same day, which is now adrift on Okanagan Lake near the Eldorado Hotel. The boater towed the stolen boat to the nearby dock where the owner was contacted and collected his vessel.

On July 18, 2024 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of another stolen boat and trailer from a residence in the 300-block of Poplar Point Dr. The complainant reported their red coloured 2013 Hewescraft 22’ foot aluminum boat and trailer left parked in the driveway, were stolen sometime overnight.

“Investigators are canvassing for CCTV and ask anyone in the Poplar Point area including the north end area of Kelowna to have a look at their cameras and see if they find a suspect vehicle pulling the boat,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Detachment. “These two incidents are pretty distant from each other with different circumstances to draw any linkage at this time. In many cases when we see boats stolen on trailers, they’re immediately taken out of town or into the next province to either be sold or stripped. As such, we are asking our surrounding communities to also keep an eye out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-40578 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).