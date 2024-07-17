Kelowna RCMP are investigating the theft of a pontoon boat from a boat lift situated out front of a residence in the 2000-block of Lakeshore Rd overnight. The owner reported the incident to police at approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 17, 2024, having last observed the vessel on the lift at 8:00 p.m. the night prior.

The boat is described as a 2018 23’ foot Bennington tritoon boat, white and brown colouring and a white coloured 200hp Evinrude outboard motor.

It is uncertain if the boat was taken elsewhere on the lake or if it was removed from the water at a nearby boat launch. Police are currently canvassing for CCTV. Anyone with cameras around a local boat launch are asked to see if they observe anything suspicious during the aforementioned timeline and anyone on the lake is asked to keep an eye out for the boat.

Please phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-40274 if you have any information.