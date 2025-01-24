The initial list of nominees for the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award have been announced and there are 15 former BCHL players in contention.

The nominees for the award, given to college hockey’s best player, were decided through a vote between the NCAA Division I hockey head coaches.

Fans can vote for their top choices through the Hobey Baker website, up until March 9.

The following BCHL alumni have been nominated:

Brett Chorske – Sr. – Colgate University (Wenatchee Wild)

Michael Craig – So. – Robert Morris University (Nanaimo Clippers)

CJ Foley – So. – Dartmouth College (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Ethan Langenegger – Gr. – Clarkson University (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Ethan Leyh – Gr. – Bentley University (Langley Rivermen)

Liam Malmquist – Sr. – University of St. Thomas (Penticton Vees)

Connor Milburn – Jr. – Lake Superior State University (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Hudson Schandor – Gr. – University of Connecticut (Salmon Arm/Surrey)

Harrison Scott – Sr. – University of Maine (Wenatchee Wild)

Aydar Suniev – So. – University of Massachusetts (Penticton Vees)

Trey Taylor – Jr. – Clarkson University (Vernon Vipers)

Sasha Teleguine – Jr. – Lake Superior State University (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Felix Trudeau – Jr. – Sacred Heart University (West Kelowna Warriors)

Tim Washe – Gr. – Western Michigan University (Nanaimo Clippers)

Abram Wiebe – So. – University of North Dakota (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Key dates:

March 19: Top-10 finalists announced

April 3: Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) announced

April 11: Hobey Baker Award winner announced