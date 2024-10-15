With the 2024-25 NHL season kicking off this week, teams have set their rosters to open the season. This year, there are 16 BCHL alumni listed on rosters across the NHL.

12 of 32 teams have at least one league alumnus on their roster, while the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks each boast multiple former BCHL players.

See below for the full list.

CURRENT TEAM PLAYER BCHL TEAM YEARS Chicago Blackhawks Laurent Brossoit Cowichan Valley Capitals 2009-10 Colorado Avalanche Josh Manson Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2009-2011 Colorado Avalanche Devon Toews Surrey Eagles 2011-2013 Columbus Blue Jackets Kent Johnson Trail Smoke Eaters 2018-2020 Dallas Stars Jamie Benn Victoria Grizzlies 2006-2007 Edmonton Oilers Troy Stecher Penticton Vees 2010-2013 Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook Victoria Grizzlies 2017-2019 Nashville Predators Dante Fabbro Penticton Vees 2014-2016 Nashville Predators Colton Sissons Westside Warriors 2009-2010 New York Islanders Dennis Cholowski Chilliwack Chiefs 2014-2016 New York Islanders Mike Reilly Penticton Vees 2011-2012 Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev Surrey Eagles 2011-2012 Utah Hockey Club Alexander Kerfoot Coquitlam Express 2011-2013 Vancouver Canucks Vincent Desharnais Chilliwack Chiefs 2014-15 Vancouver Canucks Danton Heinen Surrey Eagles 2013-14 Washington Capitals Brandon Duhaime Merritt Centennials 2014-15

NOTE: Only players with a minimum of 10 games played in the BCHL are included.