With the 2024-25 NHL season kicking off this week, teams have set their rosters to open the season. This year, there are 16 BCHL alumni listed on rosters across the NHL.
12 of 32 teams have at least one league alumnus on their roster, while the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks each boast multiple former BCHL players.
See below for the full list.
|
CURRENT TEAM
|
PLAYER
|
BCHL TEAM
|
YEARS
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
Laurent Brossoit
|
Cowichan Valley Capitals
|
2009-10
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
Josh Manson
|
Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|
2009-2011
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
Devon Toews
|
Surrey Eagles
|
2011-2013
|
Columbus Blue Jackets
|
Kent Johnson
|
Trail Smoke Eaters
|
2018-2020
|
Dallas Stars
|
Jamie Benn
|
Victoria Grizzlies
|
2006-2007
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
Troy Stecher
|
Penticton Vees
|
2010-2013
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
Alex Newhook
|
Victoria Grizzlies
|
2017-2019
|
Nashville Predators
|
Dante Fabbro
|
Penticton Vees
|
2014-2016
|
Nashville Predators
|
Colton Sissons
|
Westside Warriors
|
2009-2010
|
New York Islanders
|
Dennis Cholowski
|
Chilliwack Chiefs
|
2014-2016
|
New York Islanders
|
Mike Reilly
|
Penticton Vees
|
2011-2012
|
Seattle Kraken
|
Brandon Tanev
|
Surrey Eagles
|
2011-2012
|
Utah Hockey Club
|
Alexander Kerfoot
|
Coquitlam Express
|
2011-2013
|
Vancouver Canucks
|
Vincent Desharnais
|
Chilliwack Chiefs
|
2014-15
|
Vancouver Canucks
|
Danton Heinen
|
Surrey Eagles
|
2013-14
|
Washington Capitals
|
Brandon Duhaime
|
Merritt Centennials
|
2014-15
NOTE: Only players with a minimum of 10 games played in the BCHL are included.