The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (BCTFD) is back for 2024 and needs help to warm hearts and bellies.

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is an annual event that collects food and financial support for food banks all over BC. Each September, about 5,000 volunteers help in more than 100 communities around the province.

Last year volunteers provided service to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, where 27,889 pounds of non-perishable food were collected from residences in the area.

Donation Food Bags will be dropped off to residences between September 16 and 19. We invite you to participate by filling this Donation Food Bag with nutritious non-perishable foods and leaving it out for collection by 9AM on Saturday, September 21.

When selecting items, try to prioritize those with minimal added sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats. Also, check the expiration dates to ensure the food is still safe to consume. Monetary donations are also highly valuable, as they enable us to purchase fresh produce and perishable items as needed. You can donate online at bctfooddrive.org/donate/

If you do not receive a donation Food Bag this year at your address, and you would like to contribute non-perishable food items, please drop off your donation to your nearest Save-On-Foods store, other grocery stores, or directly to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna or West Kelowna.

Pictured above: Mayor Dyas presents Kelowna's Proclamation supporting the 2024 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive to organizers. l-r Lorenzo Guidi,Wendy Guidi, Mayor Tom Dyas, Keith Mueller.

“We are thankful for your generosity over the years. Your food and monetary donations play a vital role in combating food insecurity in Kelowna,” organizers said.

Remember, every can of soup, every bag of rice, and every jar of peanut butter makes a difference.