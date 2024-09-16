The 2024 Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation Ride, presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, wrapped up Sunday as 26 riders and support crew from RCMP, BC Sheriffs Service and BC Corrections within South East District returned to Kelowna. The team completed their signature event of 10 days cycling, circumnavigating the southeastern part of the province to raise funds and awareness for local children in need.

The team left Kelowna last Friday September 6th cycling through the South Okanagan, Kootenays and Thompson region before their final push from Vernon Sunday morning (September 15, 2024). Over the 10-day ride, the team cycled through all the diversity the south east part of the province has to offer. The first few days, the team faced long, hot days with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s. Dripping with sweat, the team arrived in Osoyoos the first afternoon and the temperatures remained hot as the team climbed out of the Okanagan up the Anarchist heading east to Grand Forks. The team did not get a reprieve from the unseasonably hot weather until they reached the mountains of the east Kootenays.



“It’s not an easy feat to cycle these long distances day after day with the sun beating down on us” says Cops for Kids President retired Superintendent Brent Mundle. “But, our riders have a great support system travelling with them to kept them hydrated and many service groups stepped up to help keep them fed.”

The team visited 26 different communities over the 10 days and were greeted with fantastic community support along the way. In Creston, a community BBQ drew crowds to welcome the team and raise funds with a pulled pork dinner. At the half way point of the ride, Cranbrook hosted a very successful Jail and Bail event that Cops of Kids support crew were able to participate with to help raise funds needed for the children. Yesterday, a successful golf tournament and silent auction featured one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia in Creston to help boost fundraising efforts.

“It’s that great community support and meeting with children we have helped along the way that keeps us coming back” says Corporal Tania Finn with Cops for Kids. “We have many return riders that are very passionate about this cause and, when we ride into town to cheers and smiles, it makes it all worthwhile.”

While the signature event is over for this year, the organization is accepting donations through-out the year to support the ongoing requests from families. With an overwhelming number of requests already, they’re hoping to continue raising funds in order to meet the demand. To donate, or to learn more please visit www.copsforkids.org