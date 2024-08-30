The BCHL has announced details for its 2025 All-Star Weekend. This year’s event will take place in Salmon Arm, B.C. from Jan. 17 to 19, 2025.

In partnership with the City of Salmon Arm, the best of the BCHL will be in town for a Top Prospects Game, Skills Competition, Alumni & Friends Game and 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament at Rogers Rink, home of the Silverbacks.

“The BCHL is thrilled to announce Salmon Arm as the host for this year’s All-Star Weekend,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker. “This has become a marquee event for our league and we are excited to share it with this community. Penticton did a great job hosting the past two years and we are excited to build on that momentum in Salmon Arm. Thank you to the City of Salmon Arm and the Silverbacks for co-hosting this event.”

“We are incredibly honoured and excited to bring the All-Star Weekend to Salmon Arm,” said Alexandra Miege, Operations Manager for the Silverbacks. ‘We can't wait to showcase our town and we look forward to welcoming players, fans and visitors for an unforgettable weekend.”

“Hosting such an important event will allow us to showcase the passion and support of our fans, the beauty of our town and the high level of hockey talent that we have in the league,” said Tyler Shattock, Silverbacks General Manager and Head Coach.

In addition to the on-ice activities, community events will take place throughout the weekend to engage local hockey fans and visitors to the area.

“The City of Salmon Arm is excited for the incredible opportunity that hosting the All-Star Weekend provides to the community,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison. “Welcoming players, their families and supporters to experience what makes Salmon Arm special will benefit our economy and provide inspiration for young hockey players.”

“Excitement is soaring as Salmon Arm gears up to host the All-Star Weekend,” said Lana Fitt, Executive Director of the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our vibrant community and celebrate top-tier talent. We look forward to welcoming all players and spectators.”

For the first time at this event, the BCHL will also host a Top Prospects Game for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) as part of the weekend’s schedule.

“The VIJHL is very pleased to be able to participate in the BCHL’s All-Star Weekend this season,” said league President Mark MacDonald. “Events like these attract scouts from all over North America to see some of the best junior hockey players in Canada and our association with the BCHL is just another opportunity to demonstrate the high-end talents of the best players in our league.”

Additional details around event scheduling, tickets, community activities and more will be announced at a later date.