The plot of grass between the Kelowna Yacht Club and Stuart Park could soon be home to a massive new sign.

Bid documents on the city’s website detail a request for design proposals to create a ‘high-profile’ landmark that provides an opportunity for “gathering, meeting, and sharing special moments.”

The city wants designers to get creative and come forward with more than just giant letters spelling Kelowna.

The project has a budget of $500,000, which covers design, fabrication, installation, permits, and other costs.

The city hopes the prominent placement should help with security issues and deter vandalism.

If all goes to plan, the city wants to have it installed by winter/spring 2026.