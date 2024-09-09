The Child & Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna [CYAC] announced their annual car raffle in celebration of the CSN Collision Father’s Day Car Show has raised over $50,000 in support of vulnerable children and youth.

The winner of this year’s raffle is Kelowna’s own Amanda Mason. “This car is going to change my life!” said Mason, upon seeing the grand prize Lexus IS 300 for the first time. Like many community members, Mason was moved to buy tickets for the raffle upon learning about the CYAC’s work bringing hope and healing to local children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Since the vehicle was generously donated by Lift Auto Group, a member of the CSN Collision network, Mason’s is one of countless lives changed by the raffle. All proceeds from the raffle go toward the delivery of life-changing programs and services for young survivors at the CYAC. Like most people, Mason never thought she would win, but was content in the knowledge she made a difference

“We are so grateful for Lift’s ongoing support of the children we serve,” said the CYAC’s Executive Director, Ginny Becker, “The car raffle makes a powerful impact in the lives of the kids we serve and connects so many wonderful people to our cause – people like Amanda, who want to do what they can to help.”

“We’re very proud to support the CYAC and its essential work with vulnerable children and families in our community,” said Mark Reineking, President & CEO of Lift Auto Group. “The Car Show and raffle are such a fantastic way to raise awareness and support for the CYAC’s incredible work with kids in need.”