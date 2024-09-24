UBC Okanagan Heat women's golfer Julia Alexander-Carew was named the Canada West women's golf Player of the Week on Tuesday following her victory at the Grisham Memorial Shootout this past weekend.



Alexander-Carew earned her second career university level individual title as she brought home gold from the Grisham Memorial Shootout, hosted by the Saint Martin's Saints at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.



The NCAA Division II tournament featured 13 universities and 67 golfers from across Canada and the United States. The second-year management major was on fire over the 36-hole tournament, finishing at four-under par 140 to win by one shot over SFU's Dana Smith. Her performance also helped the Heat to finished tied for 2nd in the team standings in their first tournament of the fall.