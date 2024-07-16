Police with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a suspect in relation to a suspicious fire that occurred earlier this month. On Tuesday July 9th, 2024 at approximately 1:00 am, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted the Coldstream Fire Department with a suspicious fire in dumpster behind a business in the 16500 block of Kalamalka Road in Coldstream.

One avenue of investigation our officers immediately undertake is to identify locations with CCTV in the vicinity of the crime states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our investigators tracked down video surveillance which led police to identify the suspect.

Frontline investigators located the suspect on Sunday July 14th, 2024 and placed him under arrest. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized evidence to support the investigation.

A 37-year old Vernon man is charged with mischief under $5000 and fail to comply with probation order. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.