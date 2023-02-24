On December 11, 2024, members of Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit arrested a male believed to be responsible for the ATM theft that took place at a business in the 1700-block of Hwy 33 on December 6, 2024.

Both a male and female were observed occupying the same stolen GMC pickup used in the brazen ATM theft and were arrested without incident. Police confirmed the vehicle used was reported stolen from out front of a West Kelowna residence in late October.

The female suspect has since been released on an Undertaking while the male suspect, who is known to police, remains in custody after being found in contravention of a previous release order upon his arrest. Investigators are still collecting evidence and preparing a complete report to crown counsel for several offences including break and enter, possession of stolen property and drive while prohibited.