The City’s latest Artist in Residence , Lucas Glenn, has been hard at work on a project which will soon animate several Kelowna parks.

. Lucas’ project M.A.S.S.I.V.E. is a mobile, interactive art installation which hopes to inspire residents to think creatively and critically about climate change, our relationship with nature and to each other. Residents will be able to share music, language and water with nearby plants just by interacting with installation components.

“With salvaged tech connected to solar and power tool batteries, I hope this DIY installation creates small opportunities for intentional ecological exchange,” said Lucas Glenn. “I invite visitors to share water with Ponderosas. Or to DJ for a bush of Oregon grape plants. Rather than focusing on grand climate solutions, this project uses small, creative, and even anti-climactic gestures for living alongside plants.”

You can find and interact with Lucas’ project between 1-4 p.m. in the following parks this fall:

Knowles Heritage Park— Saturday, Sept 14

Ben Lee Park— Saturday, Sept 21

Knox Mountain Park 1st lookout — Saturday, Sept 28

Rotary Marsh Park — Saturday, Oct 5

“We are thrilled with Lucas’ project and can’t wait for residents to experience it for themselves," said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “This year’s theme of climate change is fitting as our community and we, as individuals, grapple with the realities of a changing climate. Whether you stumble on Lucas’ project or seek it out, we hope the art helps you reflect on the role we each have in causing and reversing the signs of climate change.”

For more information about the artist, the Artist in Residence program or all things culture in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/culture.