A registered Health and Safety Professional with an MSc from the UBC Faculty of Medicine, Harpreet Badohal moved to Canada in 2006. In his early years in Canada, he balanced parenting his young daughter with jobs in farm labour and pizza delivery, while his wife pursued full-time studies. This experience has served him well as an Officer with WorkSafeBC, where he takes action to preserve health and safety in the workplace every day. Now, he hopes to take action as the MLA for Kelowna-Mission, to help people build better lives.



“People in Kelowna-Mission need affordable housing, healthcare they can count on, and a more affordable day-to-day life. David Eby and the BC NDP have taken action to tackle these challenges. There’s more to do, but this is the leader and the team we need,” said Badohal. “John Rustad has promised to tear up our Housing Action Plan, which will unlock 300,000 homes for middle-class people. His healthcare policy contains a $4.1 billion cut. Those would hurt the people of my community. We can’t afford the risk.”

“Harpreet’s first-hand experience as an advocate for workers at WorkSafeBC has given him the skills and experience to fight and get results for the people of Kelowna-Mission,” said Premier David Eby. “The people of that riding can count on him to work every day to deliver for them on housing affordability, healthcare, and strong economic growth.”



Harpreet Badohal will join David Eby and 91 other BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election.