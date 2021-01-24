BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are advising customers of an upcoming service change, effective January 6, 2025.

As part of this service expansion, more hours are being added to routes across the system to improve reliability and reflects an increase in demand.

Improvements are also being made to Route 8 University/College including additional service during the afternoon peak period.

Please see the latest Rider’s Guide for the updated schedules.

This service expansion has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding. The operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and its local government partners to continue to provide safe and reliable service and demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna.