BC Transit is introducing new green livery for its bus fleet, showcasing its commitment to modern, climate-friendly public transit options for communities across the province.

In fall 2024, BC Transit will roll out eight new heavy-duty and 81 new light-duty buses, all featuring the vibrant green livery, across communities in British Columbia. The new green look expresses BC Transit’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and encouraging people to take public transit, thereby decreasing pollution in communities by reducing the number of cars on the road.

Livery refers to the design and branding on the exterior of a bus, including colours, logos and graphics. The new green livery not only enhances the appearance of BC Transit’s buses but also streamlines maintenance processes. The design is easier to install and repair, helping the maintenance team get buses back on the road.

The new livery is the first major change to the look of BC Transit’s fleet in 17 years, and all new BC Transit vehicles will feature this design. This update only applies to the new buses, so customers will see a mix of bus liveries until the old fleet is fully retired.

Through the Low Carbon Fleet Program, BC Transit will continue replacing its buses with a more sustainable fleet, demonstrating its commitment to achieving the climate goals outlined in the Province’s CleanBC Roadmap. The new green design will also be featured on our electric bus fleet, with buses expected to start arriving in early 2025.

For more information visit: bctransit.com/bus-designs/